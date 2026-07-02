BTS's V Says He Slept Only 2 Hours and 27 Minutes, Pleads, "Please Don't Come All the Way to the Hotel"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] V of the group BTS has voiced distress over an invasion of his privacy and made a heartfelt request to fans.

On the 1st, V spoke cautiously through a fan communication platform, saying, "We are truly grateful for your warm welcome, but if possible, I would appreciate it if you could refrain from coming all the way to the hotel."

He added, "I also do not want to share where we are staying, and it affects my performance condition, so I am asking for your understanding."

V repeated his plea, saying, "While touring, being able to try local restaurants and walk around to enjoy the country comfortably is very precious to me. I hope no one comes to the hotel anymore. Please be considerate."

He also shared a screenshot of sleep data showing a total sleep time of 2 hours and 27 minutes, 21 minutes of REM sleep, and 37 minutes of deep sleep. The record suggested that he had not been able to get enough rest, deepening fans' concern.

Recently, Big Hit Music also reiterated its hard-line stance against privacy invasions and stalking directed at its artists.

Big Hit Music explained, "An arrest warrant was issued for a defendant who broke into the artist's residence and repeatedly engaged in stalking behavior, and the defendant was held in a detention center for about three months while standing trial in a criminal case." It added, "The court recognized the seriousness of the offense and sentenced the defendant to one year in prison, suspended for two years."

It continued, "Loitering around or watching and waiting outside the artist's residence, or leaving gifts unilaterally, are not simple expressions of interest but clear crimes." The company stressed, "We will continue to respond firmly to all illegal acts carried out under the pretext of conveying personal feelings toward the artist, including immediately reporting them to the police."

Meanwhile, BTS, the group V belongs to, kicked off the European leg of 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'' at the Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, on the 26th of last month. The tour will run for 10 shows across five major European cities, starting in Madrid and continuing to Brussels, Belgium; London, United Kingdom; Munich, Germany; and Paris, France.