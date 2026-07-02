Fin.K.L Reunites as a Full Group Again... From Leader Lee Hyori to Youngest Sung Yu-ri, Summer Vacation Footprints Captured in a Photo

Ok Joo-hyun and Sung Yu-ri of the group Fin.K.L sparked delight among fans by hinting at a full-group reunion.

On the 1st, Sung Yu-ri and Ok Joo-hyun each posted a photo on their social media accounts without any caption, along with red, black, blue, and white heart emojis.

The released photo showed four people standing side by side with their feet touching on the sand. Their faces were not shown, but the heart emojis representing each member’s signature color suggested that the full Fin.K.L lineup had gathered together.

During their active years, Fin.K.L used colors to represent each member: Lee Hyori in red, Ok Joo-hyun in black, Lee Jin in blue, and Sung Yu-ri in white. By leaving all four heart colors together, the two subtly signaled a full-group meeting. Fans responded with excitement, saying, "It's the full Fin.K.L lineup," "Their friendship is still beautiful," and "Even one photo is enough to make us happy."

Earlier, Ok Joo-hyun had shared glimpses of her daily life with the Fin.K.L members on her social media. At the time, she expressed affection for Sung Yu-ri, calling her "an absolutely lovable youngest member." She also drew laughter by adding, "Lee Hyori and Lee Jin sitting side by side and talking... they look like a married couple, lol," about the two of them.

More than 20 years after their debut, Fin.K.L continues to meet as a full group with unchanged friendship, and their recent update felt like a welcome gift to fans.