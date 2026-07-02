Shohei Ohtani Drawn in Rice Fields... Oshu City's 'Rice Paddy Art' Is a Sight to See

Photo source = NHK

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers is now appearing in a Japanese rice paddy, drawing attention.

According to NHK and other Japanese media outlets, a rice paddy art display in Oshu City, Iwate Prefecture, Ohtani's hometown, is attracting visitors.

Since 2008, Oshu City has been creating rice paddy art every year by planting different colored rice to form a giant image. In recent years, it has featured works based on Ohtani, who is from the area, and has become one of the city's signature tourist attractions.

This year's work shows Ohtani, the symbol of the two-way player who pitches and hits, throwing a powerful pitch, along with his dog, Dekopin, holding a baseball in its mouth. As the rice in different colors grows, the image becomes clearer, and the full scene can now be seen distinctly.

The piece was completed at the end of last month with the participation of about 200 people, including local middle school students. Participants planted eight varieties of colored rice, including white, red and yellow, according to the design, and the giant image was naturally completed as the rice grew.

Visitors are enjoying the unusual scenery by looking down over the entire paddy from an observation deck installed in a nearby park and taking commemorative photos.

One tourist told NHK in an interview, "I'm really glad I came in person," and added, "I hope Ohtani wins both the Cy Young Award and the home run title this year."

Oshu City's Ohtani rice paddy art is expected to be at its clearest through the end of July.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com