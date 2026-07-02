Jang Haneum Releases "You Can't Be Nervous Around a Friend" Today, a Refreshing Youthful Rock Story

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer Jang Haneum is returning with a new song featuring a refreshing rock sound.

Jang Haneum's fifth digital single, "You Can't Be Nervous Around a Friend," is a rock track highlighted by a clean band sound and his bright vocals. It captures the process of confronting unfamiliar feelings toward a friend and coming to trust love.

The song expresses the awkward, innocent emotions of youth as they feel unfamiliar excitement on the boundary between love and friendship and begin to change. Jang Haneum also took part in writing the lyrics, adding his own delicate sensibility and drawing listeners deeper into the album's mood.

In addition to the title track, the album also includes the B-side "i&i." The song develops the excitement that begins in the title track into deeper emotion, telling a sincere story about discovering one's true self through the process of getting to know each other and becoming more alike, all set to a refreshing rock sound.

Earlier, Jang Haneum earned a strong response from the public with his March album "DAYDREAM," which portrayed the image of youth running toward their dreams even in reality. Through this new release, he aims to make his distinctive artistic identity even clearer.

Jang Haneum's fifth digital single, "You Can't Be Nervous Around a Friend," will be released today at 6 p.m. through major online music platforms.

Meanwhile, Jang Haneum debuted in 2023 and has released albums including "First Love," "Let's Go Have Fun," and "Florist."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com