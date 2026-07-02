Im Rara Takes Care of Twins Alone After Son Min-soo's Leg Injury, Ends Up Going to the Hospital... "He Didn't Look Well" ('Superman Is Back')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Im Rara ended up heading to the hospital after caring for her twins alone.

On the 2nd, KBS2's variety show 'Superman Is Back' released a teaser video titled, "Dad Min-soo on crutches vs. the strong-willed siblings. A chaotic picnic you can't take your eyes off for a second."

After taking on solo childcare for the twins because of Son Min-soo's leg injury, Im Rara showed signs of exhaustion, saying, "My wrist hurts. Don't I look pale and tired?" Son Min-soo could only apologize in silence. He had previously torn his ACL while playing futsal and even underwent surgery. Some online users later criticized him over the injury, saying he should have been more careful.

Son Min-soo said, "My wife has been struggling with solo parenting. I told her to go to the hospital, and I decided to take over childcare." He then resolved to care for the twins on crutches. As soon as he stepped away, the twins rushed toward the yogurt on the floor and quickly turned the place into a mess. Son Min-soo struggled to clean up the situation while holding the children in his arms and leaning on his crutches.

Meanwhile, Im Rara and Son Min-soo married in 2023 and have a twin son and daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com