Suspect in Family of Five Murders Arrested After 31 Years on the Run, Having Changed His Identity and Wandered Across the Country

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A suspect who fled after killing a family of five in China has been arrested 31 years later, drawing attention.

According to Chinese media outlets including Guangming Net, police in Yongxing County, Chenzhou City, Hunan Province, said on the 21st that they had arrested Deng, the main suspect in a 1995 family murder case, in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The case occurred on November 25, 1995, in Santang Township, Yongxing County, Hunan Province, at the time.

Deng allegedly killed five members of one family in a brutal attack after an argument, then fled. The case shocked the local community, and residents were gripped by intense anxiety.

Immediately after the crime, Deng fled to several regions and then disappeared for years, making the investigation difficult.

Police launched a large-scale investigation right after the incident, but had difficulty identifying the killer.

However, Yongxing County police designated the case as their top unsolved case for 31 years and continued the pursuit each time the investigation team changed.

Investigators traveled across the country to conduct interviews and reexamined the case files and available clues every year to find new leads.

Police said Deng evaded the dragnet by using aliases, changing his identity, and avoiding long stays in one place during his years on the run.

Meanwhile, police confirmed through advanced forensic techniques and interregional cooperation that Deng was hiding in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The investigation team immediately carried out a long-term undercover operation in Nanning, and on the 21st, it launched an arrest operation and caught Deng at the scene.

Police said, "After a 31-year pursuit, we have arrested the main suspect in the family murder case," adding, "This is the result of persistent investigations carried out under the principle that murder cases must be solved." Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the case and the motive for the crime.

Jang Jong-ho