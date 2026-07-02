"Men Over 80 Can Sit with Female Guests for Free" ... Bar Promotion Sparks Controversy

Photo source: Douyin

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A bar in China has sparked controversy after hanging a promotional banner that read, "Men over 80 can sit with female guests for free."

According to Chinese media outlets, including China Not Found, a netizen recently shared a photo on social media of a banner hanging at the entrance of a bar in Yuncheng City, Shaanxi Province.

The banner said, "Seniors over 80 get free admission and may sit with any women inside the bar."

The venue is a club-style bar where people can dance and drink, and it is known to be popular mainly with younger customers.

As the photo spread online, netizens criticized the bar, saying it had used women as a marketing tool rather than as customers and calling the promotion vulgar and tasteless. The venue reportedly removed the banner after the backlash.

The local authorities said, "After receiving a complaint, we dispatched investigators to the site to verify the facts," adding, "If the investigation confirms any legal violations, we will impose administrative penalties in accordance with relevant regulations."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com