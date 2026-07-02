Incheon Metropolitan City Medical Center Marks 94th Anniversary, Vows to Do Its Best as a Regional Public Hospital

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Incheon Metropolitan City Medical Center, led by President Jang Seok-il, held its 94th anniversary ceremony on the 1st in the main conference room on the basement first floor of the hospital, with all employees in attendance.

The event was organized to reflect on the hospital's history and legacy as it has devoted itself to improving local residents' health and advancing public healthcare since its opening in 1932, and to encourage employees who have quietly carried out their duties on the front lines.

The ceremony was held with employees, except for essential operating staff, in attendance. It proceeded in the following order: opening declaration and the national ceremony, introduction of newly appointed department heads, presentation of appointment letters to executives, awards for outstanding employees on the anniversary, and a commemorative address by the hospital president.

In particular, the medical center used the ceremony to present commendation plaques to exemplary employees who contributed to the hospital's development through outstanding performance. The event also served to boost morale and motivation among staff. In addition, newly recruited department heads were introduced as part of efforts to strengthen medical expertise, with the hospital stressing that it would provide better care for local residents.

Since opening in 1932, Incheon Metropolitan City Medical Center has faithfully carried out its role as the region's only key public hospital, even as it underwent changes over time, including its conversion into Incheon Municipal Hospital in 1985.

In his commemorative address, Jang Seok-il, president of Incheon Metropolitan City Medical Center, expressed his gratitude, saying, "Incheon Metropolitan City Medical Center has been able to establish itself as a reliable guardian of local residents' health over the past 94 years thanks to the dedication of all our employees who have worked hard in their respective positions."

He added, "On the occasion of our 94th anniversary, we will once again engrave the hospital's long history and legacy in our hearts, and we will continue to do our utmost to provide the highest level of medical services and serve as a catalyst for public healthcare as the region's leading public hospital."

Meanwhile, Incheon Metropolitan City Medical Center plans to further strengthen communication with the local community and reinforce its public healthcare infrastructure, including medical support for vulnerable groups and responses to infectious diseases.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com