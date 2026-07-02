Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital's cardiac rehabilitation program draws strong response, improving exercise capacity and cardiopulmonary function

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital, led by hospital director Lee Moon-soo, said its ongoing cardiac rehabilitation program is helping patients with heart disease recover their health and prevent recurrence, drawing a strong response.

Since 2023, Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital has been operating a 36-session cardiac rehabilitation program to help patients treated for heart conditions such as myocardial infarction and angina recover quickly and return to daily life in good health.

The program begins with an assessment of the patient's physical condition, followed by a customized exercise prescription. For about an hour, patients do aerobic and strength training, including stretching, treadmill workouts and cycling.

During exercise, staff continuously monitor blood pressure and pulse to ensure safe treatment. The program also provides education on improving diet, quitting smoking and exercise therapy.

One patient in his 40s who completed the full program received a total of 36 cardiac rehabilitation sessions over about 10 months after emergency surgery for acute myocardial infarction last year.

As a result, his exercise capacity and cardiopulmonary function improved by about 30%. He has now returned to work and is continuing a healthy daily routine. The hospital recently presented him with a certificate of completion and encouraged his recovery and prevention of recurrence.

Yoon Seok-man, head of the Chungnam Regional Cardiocerebrovascular Center, said, "Cardiac rehabilitation is a major help in helping patients return to healthy daily life by restoring physical strength and heart function and lowering the risk of recurrence." He added, "We will continue to do our best so that local residents can maintain healthy lives through patient-tailored cardiac rehabilitation."

Meanwhile, Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital operates the only nationally designated Chungnam Regional Cardiocerebrovascular Center in South Chungcheong Province and provides specialized medical services covering prevention, treatment and rehabilitation for cardiocerebrovascular diseases, including heart disease.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com