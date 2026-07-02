Professor Kim Jin-jo Named President of the Korean Society of Gastrointestinal Surgery... "I Will Do My Best to Improve the Quality of Patient Care"

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Professor Kim Jin-jo of the Department of Gastrointestinal Surgery at The Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary's Hospital was inaugurated as the third president of the Korean Society of Gastrointestinal Surgery at the international academic conference FORS 2026 (FORegut Surgery International Congress 2026), recently held at Hyatt Regency Incheon, Paradise City, in Yeongjongdo, Incheon. His term runs for two years, from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2028.

The Korean Society of Gastrointestinal Surgery is an academic organization established to advance research and improve clinical standards in upper gastrointestinal surgery, including stomach, esophageal, and obesity and metabolic surgery. It promotes academic exchange at home and abroad, encourages research, and supports the training of the next generation of surgeons. The society is also expanding cooperation with overseas medical professionals through international conferences and other exchanges.

Professor Kim graduated from the College of Medicine, The Catholic University of Korea, and earned both his master's and doctoral degrees from the same graduate school. He currently serves as director of the Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Center at The Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary's Hospital and as head of the inpatient care department. He has been active in clinical care and research in esophageal and stomach cancer, esophageal motility disorders, and minimally invasive obesity and metabolic surgery. He also continues to take part in international academic exchange and the training of surgical talent. In June, he was also inaugurated as the eighth president of the Korean Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, and he remains active in related academic work.

Professor Kim said, "I will do my best to help the Korean Society of Gastrointestinal Surgery contribute to the development of gastrointestinal surgery in Korea through active academic exchange and research cooperation." He added, "Based on the clinical experience and research capabilities I have built at The Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary's Hospital, I will work to ensure that academic progress and improved patient care go hand in hand."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com