Kim Ji-min Is Undergoing IVF, But Kim Jun-ho Fails to Keep His Promise to Cut Back on Drinking and Downs a Shot of Kaoliang Liquor, Asking, "Is There Any Food to Go With This?" ('Hit and Miss Tour')

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Kim Jun-ho broke his promise to cut back on drinking while his wife, Kim Ji-min, is undergoing IVF, and downed a shot of Kaoliang liquor.

In episode 5 of Channel S and E Channel's "Dopbak Tour: Go All the Way!," which airs at 9 p.m. on the 4th, the five comedian best friends — Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon, and Hong In-gyu — head to Taihang Mountain in China and spend the night at a "Kaoliang liquor hotel," making fun memories together.

That day, Yoo Se-yoon introduced their lodging by saying, "The place we booked today is a hotel built by a Chinese Kaoliang liquor company!" Excited, Kim Dae-hee asked, "Does the hotel name end with 'pub'?" Yoo explained, "In China, a place where people can drink and stay overnight, like a Korean tavern, is called a pub." They then toured the "Kaoliang liquor museum" inside the hotel, where Kim Jun-ho spotted a painting on display and shouted, "Oh! That's Kang Jae-joon!" Hong In-gyu also joked, "Jae-joon must have taken his shirt off and had a glass of Kaoliang liquor~," drawing laughter.

As the group burst into laughter after unexpectedly finding a lookalike of Kang Jae-joon in China, the Dokbakz followed a staff member's guidance and began a Kaoliang liquor tasting. The staff member, seated with them at the tasting table, explained the history of Kaoliang liquor and how to tell fake liquor from the real thing. At that moment, Kim Dae-hee, the group's "passion top student," poured some Kaoliang liquor into his palm, rubbed it together, and then dabbed it on his face as if doing skincare, sending the set into chaos. In the cheerful atmosphere, the staff member encouraged them to "hold the liquor in your mouth and taste it." Kim Jun-ho, who is cutting back on drinking for the sake of having a second child, took the rare opportunity and boldly downed it in one shot. He then immediately asked, "Don't you have any side dishes like jjamppong or sweet and sour pork?" drawing sympathetic laughter.

Later, the Dokbakz held a three-line poem contest on the theme of "Kaoliang liquor," aiming for a manly and spirited performance. With the lodging fee for the night at stake, Kim Jun-ho recited a bold poem that began, "From a man's anus..." From the very start, his poem left the Dokbakz speechless, and attention is now focused on what exactly he said, as well as which contestant AI judge Doksooni chose for first and fifth place.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com