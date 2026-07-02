Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Jae-wook Drop Out, Kim Sun-young, Kang Yoo-seok and Roh Yoon-seo Join... Reworked 'Sister's Farm Direct Delivery 3' to Premiere on the 30th

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] tvN's variety show 'Fresh Off the Sea Season 3' will meet viewers on the 30th.

tvN's 'Fresh Off the Sea' is a variety show that follows a colorful journey through a range of sea-themed jobs and seasonal dishes that can only be tasted there. In Season 3, which premieres at 8:40 p.m. on the 30th, the show is raising expectations by introducing new faces Kim Sun-young, Kang Yoo-seok and Roh Yoon-seo alongside returning member Yeom Jung-ah.

The first teaser released along with the scheduling announcement teases the lively antics of the new younger cast members. After Kang Yoo-seok, the playful third sibling, surprises Yeom Jung-ah with a bouquet of flowers, Roh Yoon-seo, the youngest member who brings a striking stage presence and infectious energy, draws attention with her unpredictable charm. Kim Sun-young, the second sibling, also stands out with her strong presence and physical comedy, hinting at a scene-stealing performance on the variety show.

Yeom Jung-ah's reactions to the younger cast members' unpredictable charm also bring laughter. Yeom Jung-ah responded realistically, saying, "Why are they acting like that?" Kim Sun-young and Kang Yoo-seok fired back with playful reactions as if to say, "What did we even do?" and completed an endearing chemistry. Even the brief 15-second teaser clearly showed the group's back-and-forth banter, building anticipation for the four siblings' performance and the warm family-like chemistry they will bring this season.

The production team said, "Kim Sun-young, Kang Yoo-seok and Roh Yoon-seo, who have newly joined the show, created unexpected synergy with Yeom Jung-ah and completed the unique identity of Season 3," adding, "Not only will the new faces showcase their unpredictable charm, but the powerful chemistry of the newly formed four siblings will be the biggest point to watch this season. We ask for your continued interest."

tvN's 'Sister's Farm Direct Delivery 3' will premiere at 8:40 p.m. on the 30th.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com