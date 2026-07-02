Rhymer Opens Up Three Years After Divorce from Ahn Hyun-mo: "Life Is Comfortable, But My Heart Feels Lonely" ('Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Kim Sung-soo on 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' gets swept up in jealousy while introducing Park So-yoon to his close friend Rhymer.

On Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,' which moves to a Friday 9 p.m. slot and airs on July 3, Kim Sung-soo asks Rhymer for help as a one-day personal trainer. The episode also shows the two inviting Park So-yoon for dinner, creating a wildly awkward and chaotic chemistry among the three.

That day, Kim Sung-soo explains about Rhymer, "We met at the gym and became close while working out in our 20s, when I was a model and Rhymer had just debuted as a rapper." Later, when he meets Rhymer at the gym, he greets him warmly, saying, "You still have great skin." Rhymer jokes, "I guess I was just born with good skin," but also shows his disciplined side by saying, "I like cooking, so I have never ordered delivery food at home." Kim Sung-soo quietly fires back, "Oh, really? Then you don't need to get married again," and Rhymer reveals his honest feelings, saying, "Life is comfortable, but my heart feels lonely," drawing both sympathy and laughter.

Amid the chaotic chemistry, Kim Sung-soo says, "I am going to appear on stage with So-yoon in a joint fashion show," and asks Rhymer to shape him up as a one-day trainer. The two then begin a full workout session. In particular, they measure their combined lifts, a benchmark of strength known as the 'big three' squat, bench press, and deadlift. Rhymer, a longtime gym enthusiast who has worked out for nearly 30 years, proudly says, "At my peak, I was lifting 500 in the big three." Viewers are now curious to see whether he can truly prove his skills that day.

After the workout, Kim Sung-soo heads to Rhymer's favorite gukbap restaurant for a meal. He invites Park So-yoon to the table and introduces her to Rhymer. But Park So-yoon suddenly asks Rhymer, "Have you seen me for the first time?" and then makes a surprise revelation, saying, "We actually saw each other closely at a private gathering before..." Rhymer breaks into a sweat and asks, "What is this?" while Kim Sung-soo suddenly grows suspicious of the two and shows his jealousy. Things escalate when Kim Sung-soo sees Park So-yoon bonding with Rhymer over religion, food preferences, and more, and he strongly warns, "This is not a blind date!" turning the scene upside down.

What kind of past connection Park So-yoon had with Rhymer, and how the three ended up in such an awkward meeting, will be revealed in episode 16 of Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,' airing at 9 p.m. on July 3.

wjlee@sportschosun.com