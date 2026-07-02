[CORTIS 2] The jaw-dropping force that devoured Generation MZ feeds... the grand rules of something raw

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun reporter] Scroll through the feeds of Generation MZ in 2026. You will notice one thing in common. Every time you swipe, strange boys' voices spill out, talking about things like "knees" and "butts." Generation MZ is going wild over the boys' baffling sense of emotion.

CORTIS' debut album, "Not_found," entered the Billboard 200 at No. 15. It then sold more than 430,000 copies in its first week, ranking fourth among all boy group debut albums in first-week sales. It later surpassed 1 million cumulative sales, becoming a million-seller with a single CD. The group also made history as the first K-pop act to perform at the halftime show of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Reporter Wook,

The popularity of the mini second album, "GREENGREEN," was even hotter. It sold more than 2 million copies just four days after release, showing the explosive growth of its core fandom. What was even more surprising was its digital performance. In recent years, boy groups have often done well in album sales or touring, but when people asked, "What is that group's hit song?" it was not easy to remember a title. CORTIS, however, proved its mainstream appeal by taking No. 1 on Melon's daily chart with the title track "Red Red." It was the first such record among boy groups that debuted after 2016.

Reporter Wook,

So why is Generation MZ so obsessed with CORTIS? The reason they were able to secure overwhelming popularity is that they swallowed up the short-form platform whole.

Generation MZ is the generation that most deeply pursues and indulges in Y2K aesthetics, being true to oneself, and freedom. That is why they grew tired of the K-pop market's "manufactured perfection," which is filled with flawless synchronized choreography, tightly controlled idol-style manners, and standardized content. CORTIS emerged as the answer with its rawness.

Their rough edges made it feel like footage shot on a camcorder in the street or in a waiting-room hallway, with tilted angles and lo-fi sensibilities. The members' free-spirited energy and even their mumbling, non-idol way of speaking, which rejects the usual "Hello, I'm ○○" formula, made it feel less like a company product and more like the energy of real boys.

Reporter Wook,

The choreography was different too. While traditional idols showed fierce, perfectly synchronized routines that looked like they might require knee cartilage insurance, CORTIS delivered a performance that was deliberately relaxed and effortless. Instead of trying to control the stage, they rode the beat, played around, and enjoyed themselves. That "cool without trying" approach created a self-illuminating effect.

Above all, music determined CORTIS' success. Some critics dismiss "Red Red" as a trend-chasing song or a meme, pointing to its almost jokingly humorous lyrics, repetitive synth lines, and rough-edged autotune. But the pounding 808 bass and the group's signature sharp synth sound are powerful skip-proof devices that keep listeners locked in. Even in short videos, the combination of visual and sonic impact has stimulated dopamine for listeners around the world.

Just like the team name, which means "to think freely beyond the standards and rules set by the world," CORTIS is relentlessly winning over Generation MZ around the globe with its own individuality and music. The group will launch its world tour, "Put Your Phone Down," starting July 18.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com