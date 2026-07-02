'Onse New Again?'...NewJeans Spotted in the United States After Copenhagen, but Minji Is Still Missing [SC Issue]

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] NewJeans has now been spotted in the United States.

A video showing NewJeans members Haerin and Hyein smiling brightly in the United States has recently spread rapidly across online communities and social media. In the video, Haerin and Hyein were seen chatting with cheerful expressions, while several camera crew members stood nearby with cameras in hand. This led to speculation that NewJeans may be filming content related to a comeback in the United States.

In April, Haerin, Hyein and Hanni also visited Copenhagen, Denmark. The visit drew major attention after it became known that a music studio had been booked under ADOR's name.

In response, ADOR said, "Haerin, Hyein and Hanni's visit to Copenhagen was part of the pre-production process to capture NewJeans' new musical narrative. The NewJeans members are currently preparing for activities based on each member's condition and schedules optimized for them."

The five NewJeans members notified ADOR in November 2024 that their exclusive contracts had been terminated and declared that they would pursue independent activities. However, the court ruled in ADOR's favor in the lawsuit seeking confirmation of the validity of the exclusive contracts. Haerin, Hyein and Hanni later returned to ADOR. Danielle Marsh also expressed her intention to return, but ADOR filed a 43.1 billion won damages suit against Danielle Marsh's side and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, and notified Danielle Marsh of the termination of her exclusive contract.

Minji's return has not yet been decided. However, some have suggested that her comeback may be all but confirmed after ADOR directly celebrated Minji's birthday through NewJeans' official account in May.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com