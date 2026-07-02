Lee Man-ki Moved to Tears at First Meeting with His Triplet Grandchildren: "The Happiest Moment in My Life"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Lee Man-ki, a former ssireum wrestler turned broadcaster, was deeply moved after seeing his triplet grandchildren.

On the 2nd, the YouTube channel "Man-ki TV_Chaotic Couple" released a video titled "Lee Man-ki's reaction to seeing triplets for the first time."

On the way to his son's home, Lee could not hide his smile as he said, "Today is the day I get to meet my grandchildren, Gun-yul, Da-yul, and Soyul, for the first time. I'm so excited. They must be adorable, right?"

As soon as Lee saw the triplets sleeping side by side in the living room, he called each of their names one by one. He also teared up after seeing his son looking at the grandchildren. The caption, "A triplets' father meeting their eye level. A father watching his son. A family facing the happiest moment in life," added to the warm atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Lee drew attention in May when he appeared on KBS1's "Morning Forum" and announced the birth of triplets to his eldest son's wife, saying, "I became a grandfather."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com