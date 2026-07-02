Seo In-young, Set to Appear at WATERBOMB Music Festival, Worries About Her Belly Fat: "I Need to Get Rid of My Belly... Should I Cancel?"

By

Published

Seo In-young, Set to Appear at WATERBOMB Music Festival, Worries About Her Belly Fat: "I Need to Get Rid of My Belly... Should I Cancel?"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Seo In-young opened up about her diet concerns ahead of her WATERBOMB Music Festival appearance.

On the 1st, a video of Seo In-young meeting Jo Mina was released on the YouTube channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon."

That day, Seo In-young visited Jo Mina's home and the two talked about various things. Jo Mina, who is living a second life as an insurance planner, shared an update, saying, "I pack a lunch box when I go to work because I hate spending money on meals. I bring apples, carrots, chicken breast, and steamed eggs." Seo In-young looked at Jo Mina's body and was surprised, saying, "You're really, really thin."

Seo In-young, Set to Appear at WATERBOMB Music Festival, Worries About Her Belly Fat: "I Need to Get Rid of My Belly... Should I Cancel?"

Jo Mina then said she does 1,000 jump ropes every morning along with diet management. Seo In-young joked, "I'm going to perform at WATERBOMB Music Festival. Please change my body for just one day. I want to shake my body, not my belly," drawing laughter.

Jo Mina said, "You have two months left, so you can do it," and demonstrated jump rope. Seo In-young tried it too, but quickly found it difficult. She teased the production team, saying, "It's much harder than it looks. What am I supposed to do? Please cancel my WATERBOMB appearance," and the staff joked back, "It looks more like Bellybomb than WATERBOMB Music Festival."

Seo In-young then vowed to lose weight, saying, "I will lose it. Just look at me."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

원문보기 (View Original Korean Article)
GyeEun, Lee
More +