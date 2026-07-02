Seo In-young, Set to Appear at WATERBOMB Music Festival, Worries About Her Belly Fat: "I Need to Get Rid of My Belly... Should I Cancel?"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Seo In-young opened up about her diet concerns ahead of her WATERBOMB Music Festival appearance.

On the 1st, a video of Seo In-young meeting Jo Mina was released on the YouTube channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon."

That day, Seo In-young visited Jo Mina's home and the two talked about various things. Jo Mina, who is living a second life as an insurance planner, shared an update, saying, "I pack a lunch box when I go to work because I hate spending money on meals. I bring apples, carrots, chicken breast, and steamed eggs." Seo In-young looked at Jo Mina's body and was surprised, saying, "You're really, really thin."

Jo Mina then said she does 1,000 jump ropes every morning along with diet management. Seo In-young joked, "I'm going to perform at WATERBOMB Music Festival. Please change my body for just one day. I want to shake my body, not my belly," drawing laughter.

Jo Mina said, "You have two months left, so you can do it," and demonstrated jump rope. Seo In-young tried it too, but quickly found it difficult. She teased the production team, saying, "It's much harder than it looks. What am I supposed to do? Please cancel my WATERBOMB appearance," and the staff joked back, "It looks more like Bellybomb than WATERBOMB Music Festival."

Seo In-young then vowed to lose weight, saying, "I will lose it. Just look at me."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com