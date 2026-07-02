Lee Sol-i Addresses Divorce Rumors, Still on a Strict Diet She Has Followed for More Than Four Years: "Vegetables That Leave Me Full"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-ju] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, shared a healthy breakfast menu.

On the 2nd, Lee Sol-i posted a photo along with the caption, "Vegetables I must eat every morning to feel full for 55 months now. Broccoli, tomatoes, and bell peppers."

The photo showed Lee Sol-i's breakfast. She appeared to be starting the day with fiber and protein, including tomatoes, bell peppers, broccoli, and eggs. Although the picture was taken while she was eating, the small portion size drew attention once again.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020. However, a cryptic post she uploaded to social networking service on the 30th of last month suddenly sparked divorce rumors. Lee Sol-i said, "I am 39 years old, and there is a past I want to erase. It was a time when I met someone with different values and tried to persuade each other all night long. Those were days when I tried to force words that could contain my feelings into the other person's heart." She added, "It was a terrible act of arrogance. I wanted others to understand all of my deepest thoughts and emotional ups and downs. But words can only replace a very small part of human emotion. That is why relationships that naturally communicate and make sense, even without trying to persuade each other with words, are so precious."

As some fans worried about conflict with Park Sung-kwang and possible divorce, Lee Sol-i clarified, "Many of you were worried because of the slight hook... To explain, please also look at the caption." She added, "I ended it nicely by saying that loving each other means embracing those differences anyway."

wjlee@sportschosun.com