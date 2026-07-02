CruiseTMK unveils Cunard Cruise booking service with a touch of royal elegance

◇Cunard Cruise offers sailing schedules on routes including Transatlantic crossings, World Voyage itineraries, the Mediterranean Sea, and Alaska. Photo provided by CruiseTMK, Tour Marketing Korea.

CruiseTMK said on the 2nd that it has launched a real-time booking service for Cunard Line. Cunard Cruise is a world-class luxury cruise operator that carries on the traditions of the British royal family.

According to CruiseTMK, the real-time booking service allows users to check Cunard Cruise's signature voyages around the world in real time and make immediate payments. It also provides attentive, expert consultation from cruise specialists.

Cunard Cruise offers sailing schedules on routes including Transatlantic crossings, World Voyage itineraries, the Mediterranean Sea, and Alaska. True to its British heritage, it serves traditional British afternoon tea every afternoon and features distinctive onboard programs such as glamorous gala balls in a grand ballroom.

A CruiseTMK official said, "By continuously adding a variety of global cruise lines, we plan to broaden the choices available to domestic cruise travelers and further expand our differentiated one-stop service."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com