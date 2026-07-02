"Hwang Jung-min Disappears from the 'Drunk Look'" — Shockingly Younger by 10 Years, "Quitting Alcohol Is the Best Makeover"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Hwang Jung-min is drawing attention with a noticeably changed appearance after quitting alcohol.

On the 1st, a video featuring the lead actors of the film "Hope" — Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon — was released on the YouTube channel ELLE Korea. In the video, Hwang Jung-min appeared in a black knit sweater with a natural hairstyle, creating his trademark relaxed mood.

What stood out most was his changed appearance. Instead of the so-called "drunk look" that once made his skin appear flushed, he showed a brighter and clearer complexion, drawing attention. His jawline also looked more defined, and his facial contours appeared sharper, giving him a more polished overall impression.

Netizens reacted with surprise, leaving comments such as, "He quit drinking and got so much more handsome," "His looks are completely peaking," "He looks 10 years younger," and "Turns out he was a flower boy all along."

Hwang Jung-min had previously revealed that he had quit drinking and explained the reason for the change himself. He said, "I had too many reasons. When I turned 50, I thought about what gift I should give myself, and I decided to quit either drinking or smoking." He continued, "So I quit smoking. But once I stopped smoking, I ended up drinking more," describing how he eventually shifted to quitting alcohol.

He added, "I drank so much that my memory got worse and I started making small mistakes more often. So I decided to give myself a break and quit drinking," explaining why he changed his habits.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com