Han Hye-jin and Ki Sung-yueng's 13-Year Marriage Revealed for the First Time... "Weekend Couple Life Captured"

[Sportschosun Jung Yuna] Actress Han Hye-jin has launched a YouTube channel and will reveal her daily life with her husband Ki Sung-yueng for the first time in 13 years of marriage.

On the 1st, Han Hye-jin announced the news of the anniversary on her social networking service (SNS), saying, "Today marks our 13th wedding anniversary." She then added, "And our YouTube channel will open this Friday at 10 a.m. Please show it a lot of interest," signaling the launch of her channel.

That day, Han Hye-jin opened a new YouTube channel and introduced herself in a notice post, saying, "Hello. I'm Han Hye-jin. I will document my small everyday life as a mother, a wife, and as myself." She added, "I hope to slowly capture the time I spent with precious people and the moments I want to remember for a long time," raising expectations.

The teaser video released along with the announcement also showed a phone call with her brother-in-law, actor Kim Kang-woo. Kim, who is nearing 1 million subscribers about a year after launching his YouTube channel, asked Han Hye-jin, "When are you starting your YouTube channel?" Han replied, "It opens this Friday at 10."

When Kim Kang-woo asked, "Are you nervous?" Han Hye-jin showed her tension, saying, "I'm worried. I hope people will enjoy watching it." Kim then encouraged her, saying, "I watched the first episode and it was fun. You don't need to worry," and Han Hye-jin laughed, saying, "I am nervous."

At the end of the video, a brief glimpse of her daily life with her husband Ki Sung-yueng and their daughter was also revealed. The candid family scenes and warm atmosphere added to the anticipation for the main episode. The first episode is expected to focus on their life as a weekend couple.

Meanwhile, Han Hye-jin married football player Ki Sung-yueng in 2013 and welcomed their daughter, Si-on, in 2015. After the wedding, Han Hye-jin moved to Swansea in the United Kingdom with Ki Sung-yueng and spent their newlywed life there.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com