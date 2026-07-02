Kim Moo-yul Says Kim Hye-soo's Praise Changed His Acting ... Why He Also Looked After His Younger Co-stars After "Cheamgyoyuk"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Moo-yul shared the behind-the-scenes story of receiving a shout-out from Hollywood star John Cena, along with the acting philosophy he learned from Kim Hye-soo.

On the January 1 broadcast of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," Kim Moo-yul, the lead actor in "Cheamgyoyuk," returned to the show after two years.

Asked how popular he has felt since the release of "Cheamgyoyuk," Kim Moo-yul smiled and said, "I've lived in this neighborhood for more than 10 years, and my neighbors would occasionally say things like, 'I enjoyed your work.' But this time, for the first time in 10 years, I heard someone say I was cool. I think it's because of the project."

He also drew attention by revealing the story behind receiving a direct social media shout-out from John Cena, the wrestling star and Hollywood actor he has admired since childhood.

Kim Moo-yul recalled, "I really loved professional wrestling since I was young. I bought magazines and was always the first to rent new videos when they came out." He added, "When John Cena debuted, my younger brother said, 'He looks like you.' Back then, I was wearing my cap backward and had a muscular build, so I thought we did look alike."

He continued, "This time, John Cena posted my photo on social media, and I thought a lot about how I should respond. I even considered posting a photo of John Cena myself, but then I parodied his famous catchphrase, 'You can't see me,' and posted, 'Now you can see me.'" His remark drew laughter.

With the global success of "Cheamgyoyuk," Kim Moo-yul has already secured not only his next project but also the one after that. He also shared an important lesson he learned from senior actress Kim Hye-soo.

Recalling his first time working with Kim Hye-soo in the drama "Sonyeon Simpan," he said, "What moved me most was that she never held back when it came to praising and encouraging her co-stars." He added, "At first, I felt awkward and didn't know how to react when I received that kind of praise. But at some point, I found myself acting with more energy because of it."

Kim Moo-yul said this experience had a major impact on his own acting career. He explained, "While working on 'Cheamgyoyuk,' I tried not to hold back when praising and encouraging my junior actors and fellow cast members." He added sincerely, "By following what I learned from Kim Hye-soo, I ended up feeling comforted and energized myself."

Meanwhile, Kim Moo-yul has been the subject of a series of heartwarming stories since the release of "Cheamgyoyuk." It was previously reported that he sent Jeon Bong-seok, who appeared alongside him, a long message of support right after the project was released, saying, "You did well. Thank you." During filming, he also left a deep impression by improvising the line, "Hyung-joo, it's really okay," to help Jeon Bong-seok, who played a student victimized by school violence, better express the character's emotions. In addition, Choi Ja-un's mother revealed Kim Moo-yul's thoughtful care, saying that he always lowered himself to the child's eye level when taking photos and treated the young actor kindly until the very end. His warm personality, both on and off screen, is once again drawing attention.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com