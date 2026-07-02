Bae Yoon-jung Says She Scolded Her Husband’s Friends, 11 Years Her Junior: "After I Chewed Them Out, They Stopped Calling Me Sister-in-Law"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Choreographer Bae Yoon-jung showed off her trademark blunt wit as she revealed the behind-the-scenes story of marrying a husband 11 years younger than her, along with an episode in which she scolded his friends.

Appearing on Tak Jae-hoon’s YouTube channel on the 1st, Bae brought up the age gap with her husband. She laughed and said, "As you go through life, you really stop noticing the age difference," while talking about married life.

Tak asked, "There must have been a time when you met your husband’s friends, right?" Bae admitted, "I met one or two of them early on, but I never went out with them again." She added, "The whole atmosphere felt like everyone was getting scolded. I was uncomfortable, and they were uncomfortable too," drawing laughter with her candid answer.

She also revealed that she had actually scolded her husband’s friends in person, sending everyone into laughter. Bae reenacted the scene, saying, "If you’re married, you should wrap up the drinking and send people home early, but they kept holding him there way too late. I said something like, 'You guys, get home already!'" Tak joked in response, "I don’t think I could even call you sister-in-law," turning the studio into a burst of laughter.

Bae also spoke about her first meeting with her in-laws. She recalled, "I think my in-laws were very surprised at first," and added, "They came from a family without even a TV, so they didn’t really know what a choreographer did. My mother worked as a teacher for 40 years."

She went on to explain how she was eventually accepted, saying, "After they saw my husband and me talking, I heard they thought, 'This isn’t something I need to stop.'"

Meanwhile, Bae married a soccer coach 11 years her junior in 2020, and the couple has a son.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com