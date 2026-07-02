Song Hye-kyo and Professor Kyoungduk Seo Donate 10,000 Guides to the Korean Empire Legation in Washington, D.C.

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actress Song Hye-kyo has once again joined Professor Kyoungduk Seo of Sungshin Women's University in a charitable effort.

Song Hye-kyo and Seo donated 10,000 guidebooks that introduce the history of Koreans' independence movement in the Washington, D.C. area to audiences in Korea and abroad.

The latest guidebook was produced in both Korean and English. It was donated to the Korean Empire Legation in Washington, D.C., where it is being distributed to visitors. The guidebook details the locations and historical activities of the Korean Empire Legation in Washington, D.C., the Gumi Diplomatic Commission, and the U.S. Diplomatic Commission.

Seo said, "The preservation of independence movement sites that remain overseas is not in very good condition." He added, "However, the continued interest and visits of our people will be the greatest force in preserving Korea's historical sites overseas."

If an on-site visit is difficult, readers can download the original file from the website 'Our History Stories Encountered Abroad' and use it.

So far, Korea's historical guidebooks for overseas cities have been donated to 11 major cities around the world, including New York, Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Mexico City.

Meanwhile, over the past 15 years, Seo's planning and Song Hye-kyo's support have helped donate Korean-language guidebooks, Korean signboards, and relief artworks of independence activists to 40 historical sites overseas.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com