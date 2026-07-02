'Han Hye-jin♥' Ki Sung-yueng, already 38 years old..."Lee Seung-woo asked for my jersey, saying retirement is just around the corner"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Geun] Soccer player Ki Sung-yong mentioned his retirement and shared a bittersweet anecdote.

The final episode of the TikTok original content 'Tiki Tiki Taka Taka Talk Talk Show' (hereinafter 'Tiki Taka Show'), airing tonight (the 2nd) at 8 PM, features a 'Football Fan Debate' where the cast engages in honest and cheerful conversations with football lovers to build a sense of shared understanding. With Ki Sung-yong, Kim Jae-hwan, Nucksal, Song Hae-na, Yang Sang-guk, and Jonathan participating as 'representatives of football fans' in the 'Football Fan Debate,' a show of various jerseys begins. In particular, Yang Sang-guk reveals his friendship with Son Heung-min, stating that they even keep in touch, and elicits envy from the other football fan cast members by mentioning that he personally received a jersey Son Heung-min wore during matches while playing for Bayer Leverkusen.

Following this, Ki Sung-yong discusses the fierce behind-the-scenes maneuvering among players regarding jersey exchanges. He drew admiration from soccer fans by recalling his struggles to exchange jerseys with his favorite player, stating that a battle of wits unfolds starting from the locker room on match days.

Furthermore, he shared an anecdote about Lee Seung-woo recently requesting a jersey exchange; he revealed that when asked, "Why are you suddenly asking for my jersey?" Lee replied, "Because I don't have much time left before I retire," reportedly bringing laughter to the set. Kim Jae-hwan, an "Ahn Jung-hwan fanboy," showed off his devotion by wearing Ahn Jung-hwan's jersey from the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup.

As this marks the first reunion between Kim Jae-hwan and Ahn Jung-hwan since his discharge from the military, having formed a bond through "We must stick together Kick" (United We Stand), a heartwarming reunion between the two is highly anticipated. Above all, while Kim Jae-hwan displayed his unchanging affection by sending Ahn Jung-hwan texts with selfies saying "I miss you" whenever he was on leave during his military service, he was embroiled in suspicions of being two-timed after naming Ki Sung-yong as the sexiest soccer player.

In addition, Kim Jae-hwan made a surprising confession that Ki Sung-yueng sent him a DM (Direct Message) via social media about six years ago, and Ki Sung-yueng shocked everyone by revealing the reason why he sent the DM. Meanwhile, on this broadcast, six individuals who are truly passionate about soccer engage in a heated battle of fan spirit for the title of 'King of Soccer Fans.

' Attention is focused on just how far they have gone for soccer and who will become the 'King of Soccer Fans' among the formidable candidates. joyjoy90@sportschosun.com