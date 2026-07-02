Ok Taec-yeon, Three Months Into Marriage, Shows Off His Apron as a Newlywed: "Today's Menu Is Pork Stir-Fry"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Ok Taec-yeon, a member of 2PM and an actor, shared a sweet glimpse of newlywed life, showing the excitement of a new husband.

On the 1st, Ok Taec-yeon posted a video on his social networking service account of himself cooking at home. Instead of his charismatic presence on stage, his casual look in an apron and standing in the kitchen drew attention.

In the video, Ok Taec-yeon opened a cookbook, carefully checked the recipe, and took on the challenge of making pork stir-fry. He continued cooking with ease, frying the meat after mixing it with seasoning himself. The video also included the caption, "Today's menu is pork stir-fry," offering a simple but happy scene from newlywed life.

Fans were especially drawn to his first glimpse of everyday life since getting married. Unlike his intense image on stage and in his work, his unexpected charm as a newlywed husband enjoying married life by cooking at home stood out.

Fans reacted enthusiastically, saying, "If my husband were like this, I'd want to hurry home every day," "You can really feel the newlywed mood," "So Ok Taec-yeon can cook too," and "A simple pork stir-fry looks even better."

In April, Ok Taec-yeon held his wedding ceremony at the Yeongbin-gwan at the Seoul Shilla Hotel with a non-celebrity partner who is four years younger than him. After about 10 years of dating, the two tied the knot.

All of the 2PM members attended the wedding, showing their strong bond. Hwang Chan-sung served as the emcee, while Jun. K, Nichkhun, Jang Wooyoung, and Lee Jun-ho sang congratulatory songs to celebrate the couple's new beginning.

Right after the wedding, Ok Taec-yeon returned to the stage for a 2PM concert at Tokyo Dome in Japan, keeping up with a busy schedule. More recently, he has been sharing small moments from his newlywed home, offering another kind of happiness.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com