"Severe Deprivation and Depression" Trudy Breaks Down in Tears in Front of Lee Dae-eun, Shocking Counseling Results

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Trudy was emotionally shaken by a shocking diagnosis that came up during a couple's counseling session with Lee Dae-eun, and she burst into tears.

On the 1st, a video titled "[Preview] Why She Broke Down During Counseling" was uploaded to the YouTube channel.

In the video, subtitled "Trudy and Lee Dae-eun's Marriage Has Reached This Point," the two revealed different views on the cause of their frequent conflicts since the birth of their son. Trudy cried as she spoke about being hurt by Lee Dae-eun's tone, while Lee Dae-eun said he felt burdened by his wife's frequent irritability and demands.

In the end, they underwent couple's counseling. When the counselor asked, "You didn't fight when you were dating?" Trudy cried and said, "I lived thinking, 'It's my fault.' Everything."

The counselor then advised Lee Dae-eun, saying, "Your husband may overlook it. He may think, 'She must be doing it because it's fine,' or 'She must be doing it because she can handle it,' but that may not be the case."

Turning to Trudy, the counselor diagnosed her by saying, "It appears that a very serious deprivation has been present for a very long time. You seem to be in a state of depression right now." Startled by the remark, Trudy burst into tears again, drawing sympathy.

Meanwhile, Trudy and Lee Dae-eun married in 2021 and welcomed a son in November last year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com