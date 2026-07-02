Bae Yoon-jung apologizes over viral 7 million-view profanity video controversy.. "I must have done it unconsciously, and I regret it"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Choreographer Bae Yoon-jung apologized for the profanity controversy that arose at an I.O.I concert.

On the 1st, the YouTube channel "Not-bbaku Tak Jae-hoon" released a video titled "Bae Yoon-jung, a hit-song dance maker and expert at making girl groups cry."

That day, Tak Jae-hoon told Bae Yoon-jung, "There is a controversial video. There is a short that got 7 million views," and Bae Yoon-jung immediately replied that it was a video filmed at an I.O.I concert. Bae Yoon-jung is the person who created the choreography for I.O.I's signature song "Pick Me," and the video drew attention after she reportedly swore when the camera suddenly turned to her, then performed the "Pick Me" choreography.

Tak Jae-hoon said, "They suddenly made you dance at the concert, so you got up while cursing, saying 'XX,'" and Bae Yoon-jung looked flustered, saying, "Would I really have said that with a camera there? I don't think I ever said that." But when Tak Jae-hoon added, "There is no way a single dance move would get 7 million views," Bae Yoon-jung bowed her head and said, "No matter how many times I watch the video, it really does look like I said that and got up. I guess I did it unconsciously. I really think I need to reflect on this."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com