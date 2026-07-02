Ji Ye-eun: "Call ♥Vata 'honey' or 'baby,' I like people who dance well"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Ji Ye-eun naturally mentioned her boyfriend, dancer Bata, and revealed their sweet pet name.

On the 1st, a video titled "Dark Past I Want to Erase Before I Die" was posted on the YouTube channel 'Okiki Okk'. In the video, actress Ji Ye-eun and actor Suho, formerly of the group EXO, appeared as guests and engaged in witty banter with Gabi.

On this day, Gabi did not hide her affection for Ji Ye-eun. He introduced her by saying, "She is so cute. She is so cute that if I ask, 'Yeeun, you know you're cute, right?' she says she does," adding, "She is a friend I became close with because she is so genuine.

" In response, Ji Yeeun suggested an impromptu "Best Friend Test" to Gabi, and the two discussed which expression was better as a pet name used between lovers: "Aegi" or "Jagi.

" During this process, Ji Yeeun drew attention by revealing, "I use both. I use 'Aegi' when I want to, and 'Jagi' when I want to. " She created a heartwarming atmosphere by naturally mentioning her daily life with her boyfriend, dancer Bata, and showing her affection.

Upon hearing this, Gabi burst into laughter, saying, "It’s a bit new. Because Yeeun’s boyfriend is my colleague. It feels strange. " She then asked back, "Does he call you 'Aegi'?" showing an embarrassed yet cheerful reaction that added to the humor.

Meanwhile, Ji Yeeun also honestly revealed her ideal type. As soon as Suho, her senior from the Korea National University of Arts, appeared, she couldn't hide her delight. Ji Ye-eun expressed her gratitude to Suho, describing him as "a senior who takes good care of his juniors," to which Suho replied, "I was exactly the same (as now). I was popular because I was cute," showcasing their heartwarming senior-junior chemistry.

Ji Ye-eun then shared a heartwarming anecdote, revealing that Suho not only frequently treated her to meals when she was unemployed but even sent a coffee truck when she started her first project. The atmosphere on set became even warmer thanks to Suho's warm side and the extraordinary loyalty he displayed.

Watching this, Gabi mischievously asked, "But why is EXO's Kai your bias?" to which Suho quipped, "I like people who dance well," turning the set into a sea of ​​laughter.

Ji Ye-eun also burst into laughter, admitting, "I think I've liked people who dance well since then. " As her current boyfriend, Bata, is also a dancer loved for his outstanding performances, her honest confession, which aligns with his ideal type, drew even more attention.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun admitted to being in a relationship with choreographer Bata last April. It is reported that the two, both born in 1994, developed into a couple after spending time as church friends.