Lee Jun-young Opens Up About the Pain of Being an Idol-Turned-Actor: "Being Told Not to Cause Trouble for Actors Hurt Me the Most" (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actor Lee Jun-young candidly opens up about the cold stares he faced while working as an idol-turned-actor, as well as the time he had to take a part-time job at a convenience store to make ends meet.

At the end of episode 349 of tvN's variety show "You Quiz on the Block," which aired on the 1st, a preview for the next episode featuring Lee Jun-young was released.

In the preview released that day, Lee Jun-young drew attention with his signature shy charm and honest stories.

In particular, Lee Jun-young's taping for "You Quiz on the Block" happened to take place on the same day as the four siblings who enlisted in all branches of the military for the first time since the founding of the Republic. With his enlistment scheduled for July 21, Lee Jun-young looked flustered as soon as he saw the four siblings in military uniforms and said, "Oh, military uniforms again..."

As Yoo Jae-suk kept bringing up his upcoming enlistment, Lee Jun-young pretended to sniffle and wiped at the corners of his eyes, sending the studio into laughter.

The mood soon turned serious. Lee Jun-young, who first entered the entertainment industry as a member of U-KISS before transitioning into acting, calmly recalled the cold reactions and deep hurt he encountered along the way.

He said, "The most hurtful words were, 'Don't cause trouble for the actors,'" and reflected on the years he had to endure prejudice against idol-turned-actors.

He also spoke about the exhausting realities of his years in obscurity. Lee Jun-young confessed, "I was working part-time at a convenience store, and my manager at the time came in to buy cigarettes. I was so embarrassed that I cried a lot."

Even while working part-time to support himself, Lee Jun-young never gave up on his dream of becoming an actor. His quiet account of the feelings he could not easily share with anyone left a lasting impression, even in the short preview.

Meanwhile, Lee Jun-young has steadily expanded his acting range through a series of projects and built a solid reputation as an actor. The full broadcast, which will capture the fierce years hidden behind his glamorous stage image and his candid confessions, airs on the 8th at 8:45 p.m.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun yaqqol@sportschosun.com