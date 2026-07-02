Episode Company, which invested in 'The Chaser' and 'Wild Thing,' also makes an aggressive bet on the estimated 70 billion won film 'Hope'

Episode Company, which made its full-scale entry into the film investment and distribution market this year, has joined the investment lineup for the SF thriller Hope, directed by Na Hong-jin and produced by Forged Films.

Hope is Na Hong-jin's new film, which was invited to the competition section of the 79th Cannes Film Festival. It is a blockbuster with an estimated production budget of about 70 billion won, the highest ever for a Korean film. The cast includes Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender, drawing strong attention.

Hope has continued to receive praise from overseas media and critics since its world premiere, drawing strong interest even before release. It has already been pre-sold to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, raising expectations for global box office success. Despite various concerns, a wide range of Korean films in different genres have been steadily hitting theaters this year, bringing new energy to the market. With its overwhelming scale and immersive direction, Hope is also being singled out as a summer release expected to keep the box office momentum going.

Episode Company, which boldly invested in Hope, is an AI- and new-tech-based global IP content company. It plans to accelerate into film, drama, and animation by using its 'IP Booster' strategy, which organically connects IP, commerce, celebrities, marketing, and distribution to expand stories into a larger universe.

Industry observers say Episode Company is bringing fresh momentum to Korea's film investment and distribution market by adding Hope, a title that has already proven its appeal in the global market, to its investment lineup. The company is also being credited with proving its sharp eye by securing an investment in a Cannes Film Festival invitation title just one month after entering the market.

A company official said, "We are focusing on discovering competitive content regardless of genre or scale," adding, "As a K-IP booster, we will continue to present works that bring vitality to a sluggish theater market."

Hope tells the story of the station chief at Hope Harbor, located in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), who hears from local young people that a tiger has appeared. As the entire village goes on alert, the story unfolds as the characters face an unbelievable reality. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender. Na Hong-jin, the director of The Chaser, The Yellow Sea, and The Wailing, is behind the camera. It will be released on the 15th.

Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com