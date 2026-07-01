Jin Seon-kyu x Gong Myung's K-Comedy Works... 'Husbands in Action' Tops Global Non-English Film Top 10 in Its Second Week

The production press conference for the Netflix film 'Husbands in Action' was held on the 15th at the Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul. Actors Jin Seon-kyu and Gong Myung pose for photos. Jangchung-dong

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The Netflix film 'Husbands in Action' (directed by Park Kyu-tae, produced by TPS Company) ranked No. 1 on the global Top 10 non-English films chart in its second week of release.

'Husbands in Action' recorded 6.3 million views in its second week of release, based on the number of viewing hours divided by the film's total running time.

The film entered the Top 10 list in 37 countries, including South Korea, Ecuador, Jamaica, Morocco, Indonesia and Singapore, and rose to No. 1 on the global Top 10 non-English films chart. With its sharp banter and comedy-action appeal, 'Husbands in Action' is winning over viewers around the world.

Viewers around the world have continued to praise the film's lively comedy-action and the cast's chemistry, leaving comments such as, "A great mix of action and comedy. If you're looking for a movie that lets you enjoy comedy, family and action all at once, you should definitely watch it" (Reddit, Unfa***), "The original situations and humor stand out, and the energy and banter between the actors never let up" (IMDb, phd**), "An enjoyable film thanks to its increasingly engaging story and charming characters" (IMDb, Seb***), and "It was a cool way to laugh through the hot summer" (Naver, vict****).

In addition, reactions have remained enthusiastic to the actors' character-driven performances and the fresh setup, with comments such as, "Easy to watch. The actors also did a great job" (Naver, kaik****), "Thank you for making a movie that lets us laugh without thinking in this harsh world" (Naver, qlcs****), "As the running time went on, I gradually realized how perfectly the title 'Husbands in Action' fits the film" (WatchaPedia, Kang**), "I didn't expect it to be this cheerful. Even the villains are so comedic that I can't hate them" (Letterboxd, pik**), and "The harmony and chemistry among all the characters were excellent, and I could laugh happily throughout the entire viewing" (Letterboxd, *).

'Husbands in Action' is a comic action film about a former husband and a current husband who team up unexpectedly to rescue a wife kidnapped by a criminal organization. It stars Jin Seon-kyu, Gong Myung, Kim Ji-seok, Yoon Kyung-ho, Kang Han-na, Lee Da-hee and Jeon So-min, and was directed by Park Kyu-tae, who helmed '6/45.'

Jo Ji-young reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com