[Official] Uhm Jung-hwa's "Okay! Madam 2" Returns After 6 Years... Set for Release on August 12

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The comedy action film "Okay! Madam 2" (directed by Lee Cheol-ha, produced by All) will be released on August 12.

The launch poster for "Okay! Madam 2," unveiled along with confirmation of its nationwide theatrical release on the 12th of next month, centers on Uhm Jung-hwa, who plays Mi-young, a legendary agent who once lived as the owner of a modest twisted doughnut shop before getting caught up in a cruise ship hijacking during her vacation. With an intense gaze, she dominates the middle of the poster.

Beside her, Park Sung-woong brings a humorous presence as Seok-hwan, Mi-young's husband, who is a National Intelligence Service elite in spirit but a home-protector and unemployed in reality. Lee Sang-yoon, who plays Cheol-seung, Mi-young's former colleague, also leaves a strong impression with his heavy charisma.

Bae Jung-nam, who plays Hyun-min, a man who turns his life around as the star of a luxury cruise wedding, and Park Jin-joo, who plays Sun-a, the head of the Eastern Venus and a woman determined to protect the cruise at all costs, add comic energy. Ryeoun, who plays Ji-hoon, a magician on the cruise who becomes mysteriously entangled with Mi-young, and Choi Soo-young, who plays Anya, the ruthless leader of the criminal organization that shakes up the cruise, each stand out in their own way, signaling the start of an all-new comedy action film built by seven distinct characters.

The launch trailer, also released on the same day, opens with Mi-young's explosive action as she subdues kidnappers on the airplane that served as the setting for the first film. With the line "This time, it's a cruise," a massive cruise ship sailing across the open sea appears and immediately draws attention. As Mi-young races across the deck with fierce charisma, intense hand-to-hand combat breaks out behind her, heightening the tension.

Then, when cruise representative Sun-a asks, "Who kidnapped you here?" Seok-hwan, with his arms tied, responds in surprise, "Kidnapped?" Their exchange hints at unpredictable comic chemistry. Anya, the charming villain behind the cruise hijacking, then adds to the suspense with the ominous line, "Shall we begin?" raising curiosity about what lies ahead.

Gunfights, dizzying scenes of characters throwing themselves from high above the cruise ship, and spectacular explosion sequences unfold in rapid succession. Against the backdrop of the vast ocean and the giant cruise liner, the film promises a refreshing scale and big laughs.

"Okay! Madam 2" follows the story of a former legendary agent and her family, who set out on a luxury cruise only to get caught up in a cruise hijacking in the middle of the blue sea. Uhm Jung-hwa, Park Sung-woong, Lee Sang-yoon, Bae Jung-nam, Park Jin-joo, Ryeoun, and Choi Soo-young star in the film, and Lee Cheol-ha returns to direct after the first installment. It will be released on August 12.

Jo Ji-young, Reporter, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com