[SC Scene] "Spicy, hot, and salty"... 'Bloody Game X' returns as a brutal survival show that even tore apart the 'Single's Inferno 3' couple (full story)

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[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] The ultimate survival game has returned, and it is even more ruthless than before.

On the afternoon of the 1st, Wavve's original variety show 'Bloody Game X' held a production presentation through an online channel. Lee Sang-min, Park Ji-min, Lee Tae-gyun, Jung Geun-woo, Lee Jin-hyung, Hyun Sung-joo, Ha Seung-jin, Yoonbi, Hong Jin-ho, Seo Chul-gu, Heo Seong-beom, Kim Kyung-hoon, Kang Ji-hoo, Kim Nam-hee, Kim Yoo-hyun, Lee Kwan-hee, Kwak Beom, Shin Seung-yong, Choi Yeon-chung, and Producer/Director Jeon Chae-young attended the event.

'Bloody Game X' is a variety show about the ultimate survival battle of the strongest minds and bodies, set amid unpredictable rules and a meticulously designed structure. It is a survival program where contestants use every means possible, including lies, betrayal, schemes, and politics, to survive. After Season 1 was first released in 2021, followed by Season 2 in 2023 and Season 3 in 2024, the series has now returned as a spin-off of the 'Bloody Game' franchise.

In particular, this season brings together representative players from each season, including Lee Sang-min, Jung Geun-woo, Park Ji-min, and Lee Tae-gyun from Season 1; Ha Seung-jin, Hyun Sung-joo, Yoonbi, and Lee Jin-hyung from Season 2; and Hong Jin-ho, Seo Chul-gu, Choi Hye-seon, and Heo Seong-beom from Season 3. They have formed the P1 Team, P2 Team, and P3 Team, signaling a full-scale merging of the show's universe. In addition, veteran contestants from other survival programs, Kim Kyung-hoon, Kim Yoo-hyun, Kim Nam-hee, and Kang Ji-hoo, have joined as the Challenger Team, while new challengers Kwak Beom, Lee Kwan-hee, Shin Seung-yong, and Choi Yeon-chung have entered as the Rookie Team. The competition is expected to be fierce. While the earlier 'Bloody Game' series focused on individual survival, 'Bloody Game X' breaks that mold by adding team-based competition, promising viewers a fresh kind of tension.

Photo = Wavve

Photo = Wavve

At the event, Lee Sang-min of the P1 Team said, "It has been 11 years since I last took on a survival program after 'The Genius (The Genius Game).' You can get excited. This will make you realize what 'Bloody Game' is and what a real survival show looks like," adding, "Our team has stamina, experience, and clarity. Isn't this 'Bloody Game X'? We have the only X-generation member. He is the absolute strongest player on the team."

He added, "Once I started doing survival shows, my instincts came out. I discovered a version of myself that thinks and makes decisions. Hong Jin-ho and I each won one round in 'The Genius.' If you watch the show, you'll see how I dealt with Hong Jin-ho. This survival show is a matter of crime and punishment."

Photo = Wavve

Photo = Wavve

Ha Seung-jin of the P2 Team said, "The worst villain in 'Bloody Game' is back. Filming has ended, but there is still someone I have not contacted. I cannot say who it is, but you can confirm it by watching the broadcast," and added, "There are quite a few people who do not fit this program. Some are like flowers in a greenhouse, but P2 is weeds themselves. People say there is a brain on the team, but if that's the case, they should go on 'Janghak Quiz.' This program requires survival instinct. In that sense, P2 has the vitality of weeds. It is not the strong who survive, but the survivors who are strong."

Photo = Wavve

Photo = Wavve

Hong Jin-ho of the P3 Team provoked laughter in the room by saying, "When I looked at the other teams, P3 was the best combination. Our team is basically made up of brain players. It is a strong team with both physical ability and experience. P1 was described as experienced, but in fact they are fossils. They are too old, and I even wonder if they should be here."

He continued, "I have been doing survival shows for a very long time. Some people cheer for me, and some tell me to stop appearing. Still, I am ambitious. I really want to win, and I worked hard to make that happen. The process itself will be fun."

Photo = Wavve

Photo = Wavve

New challenger Kwak Beom said, "I'm a man who creates views whenever I move, but this time, even when I stayed still, other guys were making views for me," and added, "I came here to sound the alarm in a society where indifference is widespread. We were also the team least close to one another, but as we played together, I felt our potential. I will send a strong warning to society."

Kwak Beom, who is taking on his first survival show as a comedian following Jang Dong-min, said, "Jang Dong-min is Jang Dong-min, and Kwak Beom is Kwak Beom. The era of survival shows led by Jang Dong-min is over. There is a stereotype that comedians are smart, but some are smart and some are not. I don't think anyone here got as many X marks on test papers as I did during my school days. I will show how someone like me survives in a survival show and reveal my own method of survival."

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Lee Kwan-hee said, "I am Lee Kwan-hee, good at everything except basketball. I joined because I thought I could do better than Ha Seung-jin from the previous season. I came here determined to raise the level of athletes through this program. After retirement, I decided to pursue survival shows. I wanted to grow into someone specialized in survival shows. The cast here treated dirty play as the default. That was different from other survival shows."

He also drew attention by saying that meeting Choi Hye-seon again on 'Bloody Game X' was more threatening to him than any dangerous team. Choi Hye-seon and he were the final couple on 'Single's Inferno 3,' but they never became a real-life couple. He said, "The most threatening presence to me in P3 was Choi Hye-seon, not the threatening team. The only Choi I know is Choi Yeon-chung. I have not seen Hye-seon in quite some time. People will be curious about the relationship between Hye-seon and me, but everything will be revealed within 15 minutes after the broadcast."

Photo = Wavve

Producer/Director Jeon Chae-young said, "Through Season 3 of 'Bloody Game,' we established a distinct universe, and this season we worked to bring together the universes of the previous seasons," adding, "A great many incidents happened. The story unfolded so quickly that it was hard for the production team to keep up. You can expect fast pacing, rapid developments, and the relationships between the cast. It is a spicy, hot, and salty survival show."

'Bloody Game X' will premiere on Wavve at 11 a.m. on the 3rd.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com