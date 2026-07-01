"Bloody Game X" Hong Jin-ho taunts Lee Sang-min: "An old fossil"

Photo = Wavve

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Hong Jin-ho expressed confidence in team play.

On the afternoon of the 1st, Wavve's original variety show "Bloody Game X" held its production presentation through an online channel. Lee Sang-min, Park Ji-min, Lee Tae-gyun, Jeong Keun-woo, Jinhyung Lee, Hyun Seong-ju, Ha Seung-jin, Yoon-bi, Hong Jin-ho, Seo Chul-goo, Heo Seong-beom, Kim Kyung-hoon, Kang Ji-hoo, Kim Nam-hee, Kim Yoo-hyun, Lee Gwan-hee, Kwak Bum, Shin Seung-yong, Choi Yeon-cheong, and producer Jeon Chae-young attended the event.

Hong Jin-ho of Team P3 said, "When I looked at the other teams, the best combination was P3. Our team is basically made up of brain players. It is a strong team with both physical ability and experience. I described Team P1 as seasoned, but in fact, it is a fossil. It is so old that I wonder if it even belongs here," drawing laughter from the room.

"Bloody Game X" is a new survival variety show that follows the ultimate survival game of the strongest minds and bodies under unpredictable rules and a tightly designed format. Season 1 participants Lee Sang-min, Jeong Keun-woo, Park Ji-min, and Lee Tae-gyun; Season 2 participants Ha Seung-jin, Hyun Seong-ju, Yoon-bi, and Jinhyung Lee; and Season 3 participants Hong Jin-ho, Seo Chul-goo, Choi Yeon-cheong, and Heo Seong-beom will join forces with veterans of other survival programs Kim Kyung-hoon, Kim Yoo-hyun, Kim Nam-hee, and Kang Ji-hoo, as well as new challengers Kwak Bum, Lee Gwan-hee, Shin Seung-yong, and Choi Yeon-cheong. It will premiere on Wavve at 11 a.m. on the 3rd.

Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com