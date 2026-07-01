'Bloody Game X' Kwak Bum Says He Will 'Sound the Alarm in a Society Where Disrespect Is Rampant'

Photo = Wavve

[Sportschosun reporter Jiyoung Cho] Kwak Bum said, "I will sound the alarm in a society where disrespect is rampant."

A production presentation for Wavve's original variety show "Bloody Game X" was held on the afternoon of the 1st through an online channel. Lee Sang-min, Park Ji-min, Lee Tae-gyun, Jeong Keun-woo, Jinhyung Lee, Hyun Sung-ju, Ha Seung-jin, Yoonbi, Hong Jin-ho, Seo Chul-gu, Heo Seong-beom, Kim Kyung-hoon, Kang Ji-hoo, Kim Nam-hee, Kim Yoo-hyun, Lee Gwan-hee, Kwak Bum, Shin Seung-yong, Choi Yeon-cheong, and producer Jeon Chae-young attended the event.

New challenger Kwak Bum said, "I'm a man who can generate views just by moving, but this time, even when I stayed still, other guys were generating views for me." He added, "I came here to sound the alarm in a society where disrespect is rampant. We were also the least familiar team with one another, but while playing the game together, I felt our potential. I will deliver a major wake-up call to society."

"Bloody Game X" is a new survival variety show that follows the extreme survival game of top minds and physical competitors under unpredictable rules and a meticulously designed setup. Season 1 participants include Lee Sang-min, Jeong Keun-woo, Park Ji-min, and Lee Tae-gyun; Season 2 participants include Ha Seung-jin, Hyun Sung-ju, Yoonbi, and Jinhyung Lee; and Season 3 participants include Hong Jin-ho, Seo Chul-gu, Choi Yeon-cheong, and Heo Seong-beom. Also joining are veterans of other survival programs Kim Kyung-hoon, Kim Yoo-hyun, Kim Nam-hee, and Kang Ji-hoo, along with new challengers Kwak Bum, Lee Gwan-hee, Shin Seung-yong, and Choi Yeon-cheong. It will premiere on Wavve at 11 a.m. on the 3rd.

Jiyoung Cho, Sportschosun, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com