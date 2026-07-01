"Bloody Game X" Lee Gwan-hee Says He Completely Erased His "Single's Inferno 3" Partner Choi Hye-seon: "I Have Not Been in Contact With Choi Hye-seon"

Photo = Wavve

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Lee Gwan-hee shared his thoughts on reuniting with Choi Hye-seon, his final partner from "Single's Inferno 3."

On the afternoon of the 1st, the production presentation for Wavve's original variety show "Bloody Game X" was held through an online channel. The event was attended by Lee Sang-min, Park Ji-min, Lee Tae-gyun, Jung Geun-woo, Lee Jin-hyung, Hyun Seong-ju, Ha Seung-jin, Yoon B, Hong Jin-ho, Seo Chul-gu, Heo Seong-beom, Kim Kyung-hoon, Kang Ji-hoo, Kim Nam-hee, Kim Yoo-hyun, Lee Gwan-hee, Kwak Beom, Shin Seung-yong, Choi Yeon-cheong, and producer Jeon Chae-young.

Lee Gwan-hee and Choi Hye-seon became the final couple on "Single's Inferno 3," but they never became a real-life couple. Speaking about meeting Choi again on "Bloody Game X," he raised expectations by saying, "More than any threatening team, Choi Hye-seon's presence on Team P3 was the most threatening to me. The only Choi I know is Choi Yeon-cheong. I have not seen Hye-seon in quite some time. People will be curious about Hye-seon and my relationship, but everything will be revealed within 15 minutes after the broadcast."

"Bloody Game X" is a new survival variety show that follows an extreme survival game among the strongest minds and physical competitors under unpredictable rules and a carefully designed setup. Season 1 participants Lee Sang-min, Jung Geun-woo, Park Ji-min, and Lee Tae-gyun, Season 2 participants Ha Seung-jin, Hyun Seong-ju, Yoon B, and Lee Jin-hyung, and Season 3 participants Hong Jin-ho, Seo Chul-gu, Choi Hye-seon, and Heo Seong-beom will join forces with veteran survival show contestants Kim Kyung-hoon, Kim Yoo-hyun, Kim Nam-hee, and Kang Ji-hoo, as well as new challengers Kwak Beom, Lee Gwan-hee, Shin Seung-yong, and Choi Yeon-cheong. It will premiere on Wavve at 11 a.m. on the 3rd.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com