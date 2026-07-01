"Bloody Game X" Kwak Beom: "Even someone not smart like me is taking on the challenge... I’ll show my own survival method"

Photo = Wavve

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Kwak Beom said, "Even someone not smart like me can join a survival show and show how to stay alive."

On the afternoon of the 1st, Wavve's original variety show "Bloody Game X" held its production presentation through an online channel. Lee Sang-min, Park Ji-min, Lee Tae-gyun, Jung Geun-woo, Jinhyung Lee, Ha Seung-jin, Yoonbi, Hong Jin-ho, Seo Chul-gu, Heo Seong-beom, Kim Kyung-hoon, Kang Ji-hoo, Kim Nam-hee, Kim Yoo-hyun, Lee Gwan-hee, Kwak Beom, Shin Seung-yong, Choi Yeon-cheong, and producer Jeon Chae-young attended the event.

Kwak Beom, a comedian who is taking on his first survival show after Jang Dong-min, said, "Jang Dong-min is Jang Dong-min, and Kwak Beom is Kwak Beom. There is a stereotype that comedians are smart, but some comedians are smart and some are not. I don't think anyone in my school days got as many X marks on test papers as I did. Even someone like me will join a survival show and show how I survive, and I’ll prove my own way of surviving."

"Bloody Game X" is a new survival variety show that follows an extreme survival game for the smartest and strongest contestants in physical ability, set amid unpredictable rules and a carefully designed structure. Season 1 participants Lee Sang-min, Jung Geun-woo, Park Ji-min, and Lee Tae-gyun; Season 2 participants Ha Seung-jin, Heo Seong-beom, Yoonbi, and Jinhyung Lee; and Season 3 participants Hong Jin-ho, Seo Chul-gu, Choi Hye-seon, and Heo Seong-beom, along with experienced survival show contestants Kim Kyung-hoon, Kim Yoo-hyun, Kim Nam-hee, and Kang Ji-hoo, will be joined by new challengers Kwak Beom, Lee Gwan-hee, Shin Seung-yong, and Choi Yeon-cheong. It will premiere on Wavve at 11 a.m. on the 3rd.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com