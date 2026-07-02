Jo Hye-ryun Reveals Her Namyangju Home for the First Time... Surprise Appearance by Her Husband, Two Years Younger, "No Face Reveal"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Comedian Jo Hye-ryun has revealed the Namyangju home where she lives with her husband.

On the 1st, a video titled "Leaving Seoul for Namyangju, Tae Bo Mom Jo Hye-ryun's Home Revealed for the First Time | The Secret to a 24-Inch Waist, Paprika Diet" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Jo Hye-ryun: Jo Hye-ryun.'

In the video, Jo Hye-ryun introduced her Namyangju home, which stands out for its neat and modern interior. She proudly showed off a piece of art in the living room and said, "I went to a cafe, and they said they would sell it to me, so I bought it. Isn't it so pretty?"

Jo Hye-ryun then had breakfast with her husband. He briefly appeared on camera, but his face was blurred. Jo Hye-ryun drew a firm line, saying, "My husband has never been revealed before. His face cannot be shown. I can't put everything on the line for YouTube."

After finishing the meal, Jo Hye-ryun shared her steady self-care routine, working out on a treadmill, stationary bike, stepper, and even doing pull-ups.

Jo Hye-ryun, who recently filmed an advertisement for a Tae Bo-themed game, said with a laugh, "They filmed me for a few hours, and the men collapsed. I was fine, but they only played games, so their lower bodies were weak. As they were leaving, they said, 'I should work out too,' and went away with that realization."

About the effects of Tae Bo, she joked, "It definitely works, but now I’m building muscle and might even have a bit of testosterone flowing through me."

Jo Hye-ryun explained why she made the Tae Bo video in the past, saying, "When Lee So-ra first made a diet video, I watched it and thought Jo Hye-ryun should make one too, so I made a diet dance video and it became a huge hit. After that, I ended up doing Tae Bo."

Meanwhile, Jo Hye-ryun married in 1998 and had one son and one daughter, but divorced in 2012. She later remarried in 2014 to a businessman two years younger than her.