Jo Mina Reapologizes 11 Years After the "120,000-Won Yanggang Controversy" ... "I Didn't Understand the Real World"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Jo Mina, formerly of the group Jewelry, offered a heartfelt apology to Seo In-young over the long-controversial "120,000-won yanggang controversy," effectively putting rumors of a feud to rest.

In a video released on the YouTube channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon" on the 1st, Jo Mina directly addressed the price and hygiene controversies that arose during her bakery business in the past.

Jo Mina, who drew public outrage at the time for selling a set of handmade yanggang for 120,000 won, or about 10,000 won per piece, bowed her head and said, "I didn't understand the real world, and since it was my first job in society, I only thought about sincerity."

Seo In-young, who was sitting beside her, cut off Jo Mina's long explanation and advised, "You're talking too much. Just say you were wrong," prompting Jo Mina to apologize, "The bread was expensive. I'm sorry."

Seo In-young also drew attention by joining in the apology, saying, "I was rude back then."

The two women had long been plagued by feud rumors, fueled by past bullying allegations during their Jewelry days and Seo In-young's absence from Jo Mina's wedding. Recently, however, they achieved a dramatic reconciliation through Seo In-young's YouTube content, even performing together as a full group for the first time in 11 years.

Netizens have been sending enthusiastic support, saying, "It's great to see the Jewelry members back together," and "It's impressive how they openly acknowledged the controversies from the past."

Meanwhile, Jo Mina was embroiled in a price controversy in 2015 after selling a set of handmade yanggang for 120,000 won at her bakery, Space Goddess Bakery.

At the time, criticism over the price and hygiene continued, and Jo Mina had previously issued an explanation along with an apology.

On the show that day, she revisited the controversy herself and bowed again, saying, "The bread was expensive. I'm sorry."

narusi@sportschosun.com