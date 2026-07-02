Nam Bo-ra Delighted With Postpartum Care Center Worth Up to 20 Million Won: "I’m Glad I Came Here"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Actress Nam Bo-ra shared the postpartum care center she moved into after giving birth and expressed high satisfaction.

On the 1st, a video titled "The Start of a Healing Stay, Our First Rooming-In, Let’s Do Well with Breastfeeding, Kongal" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Nam Bora's Life Theater."

That day, Nam Bo-ra introduced the room at the postpartum care center where she is staying.

The room shown was spacious and came equipped with a coffee machine and a mini refrigerator. Nam Bo-ra marveled, saying, "It’s really set up like a hotel."

The room also had amenities for mothers, including a microwave, a breast pump, and a bottle sterilizer. The large living room was furnished with a sofa and even a small garden, and she explained, "That’s where I usually breastfeed or pump."

She also expressed satisfaction with the mini garden, saying, "It’s actually a city view, but the trees in front block it, and there’s protective film on the windows, so they said people outside can’t see in."

The bedroom also drew attention.

Nam Bo-ra said, "There are two beds placed together so my husband and I can sleep here," adding, "These days, motion beds are standard in postpartum care centers. They’re essential after a C-section."

She added, "The space is really large enough for just the two of us to live comfortably."

The shower and bathroom also featured hotel-level interiors. Nam Bo-ra said in admiration, "Even the faucets are high-end products. They’ve done such a great job."

Above all, she did not hide how satisfied she was with her choice of care center.

She said, "I thought a lot about which care center to choose, and I’m really glad I came here," adding, "If my younger sisters have children later, I’d want to strongly recommend this place to them."

Meanwhile, the postpartum care center where Nam Bo-ra is staying is known to offer a range of prices depending on room type, from around 9 million won for two weeks to as much as 20 million won.

Nam Bo-ra, who gave birth to her first son last month, is currently recovering and caring for her baby at the postpartum care center while sharing her daily life with fans.

narusi@sportschosun.com