Ryu Soo-young's First Cookbook Surpasses 30 Printings, Tops Bestseller List... "Recipe Videos Have Reached 400 Million Views"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actor Ryu Soo-young, who has been widely loved as "Eo-nam Teacher," said his first cookbook continues to enjoy strong popularity, surpassing 30 printings.

The MBC variety show "Radio Star," which aired on the 1st, featured a special episode titled "National Team Sons" with Ryu Soo-young, Choi Jin-hyuk, Yoon Shi-yoon, and Sandeul.

On the show, Ryu Soo-young personally shared the news that his first cookbook, published last year, had become a hit.

He said, "Thanks to so much love from readers, it reached its 30th printing in just one year," and added, "It also ranked No. 1 on the bestseller list," drawing congratulations from the cast.

Kim Gu-ra then joked, "That means you sold about 120,000 copies. I’ve published four books myself," prompting laughter with his own boast.

Ryu Soo-young went on to explain that it took about four years to complete the book and that he prepared 79 recipes, describing it as the result of a long period of effort.

He also said the readers' response was the most rewarding part.

He added, "It really makes me happy when people say, 'I ate well,'" sharing the joy of connecting with the public through cooking.

The recipes he introduced on television were also receiving an explosive response.

Ryu Soo-young said the cumulative views of recipe videos he introduced on KBS 2TV's "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant," including short-form content, have surpassed 400 million, surprising everyone.

Meanwhile, Ryu Soo-young has earned widespread affection as an actor who cooks, steadily presenting practical recipes that anyone can easily follow on "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant" and other programs, while also gaining the nickname "Eo-nam Teacher."

narusi@sportschosun.com