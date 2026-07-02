Kim Kang-woo, Husband Under His Mother-in-Law's Watchful Eye, Sweats at Blueberry Harvest

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actor Kim Kang-woo visited a blueberry farm with his family and expressed admiration for his mother-in-law's impressive harvesting skills.

On the 1st, a video titled "My mother-in-law's hands are faster than light! A family blueberry harvest challenge for a year's supply" was uploaded to Kim Kang-woo's YouTube channel.

The video showed Kim Kang-woo visiting the farm with his wife and mother-in-law, spending a quiet and cheerful time picking blueberries together.

At the scene, his mother-in-law drew attention by harvesting blueberries quickly with remarkably nimble hands. Kim Kang-woo, watching her, kept praising her and maintained the lighthearted mood. Despite the hot weather, the family roamed the farm and continued harvesting in a warm and cheerful atmosphere.

In particular, his mother-in-law was so enthusiastic about picking blueberries that viewers joked she had "almost picked them all by herself," drawing laughter.

Kim Kang-woo told her, "Take a short break and have some water," but she kept focusing on the harvest without stopping. Watching her, Kim Kang-woo even seemed to be the one feeling a bit nervous.

At the end of filming, the family checked how many blueberries they had picked and could not hide their surprise. Kim Kang-woo said, "We really picked a lot today," expressing his satisfaction.

Meanwhile, Kim Kang-woo married Han Hye-jin's eldest sister, Han Moo-young, in 2010.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com