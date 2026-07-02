At 36, Jun Hyo-seong bursts into tears over comeback reaction after 12 years: "I was so worried..."

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Jun Hyo-seong was moved to tears after personally reading the flood of warm support comments from fans following Secret's comeback after 12 years.

On the 1st, a video titled "Reading Tearful Comments to Celebrate Secret's Comeback" was uploaded to Jun Hyo-seong's YouTube channel.

Secret, the group Jun Hyo-seong belongs to, returned to the music scene last month after breaking a 12-year hiatus with the release of its special mini album, "Secret Flavor."

Jun Hyo-seong then checked fans' reactions right after the release, saying, "The album we prepared has been unveiled to the world. Singers look at the comments as soon as it is released."

After seeing the enthusiastic response from overseas fans as well, Jun Hyo-seong became emotional and said, "I was really worried, but so many people supported us and I realized they had truly been waiting for a long time. It makes my heart feel so warm."

Meanwhile, Secret will resume comeback promotions with new member Yebin joining Jun Hyo-seong and Zinger, while original members Song Ji-eun and Han Sun-hwa are absent.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com