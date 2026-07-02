"Single Mom" Cho Minah Says She Tried a Yogurt Delivery Job to Pay Off Her Ex-Husband's Debt, Worked on Sundays Too

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Cho Minah, formerly of Jewelry, said she once tried a yogurt delivery job to pay off her debts and worked without taking Sundays off.

On the 1st, Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon YouTube channel released a video of Seo In-young meeting Cho Minah.

Cho Minah greeted the camera by saying, "I am Jewelry's Cho Minah, and now insurance star Cho Harang." The production team then asked what led her to start working in insurance, and Cho Minah explained, "I originally planned to work as a yogurt delivery worker. I saw an ad saying it would support single-parent households."

She added, "Yogurt deliveries are usually made in the morning, so I delivered in the morning and came home, only to find my son crawling out to the shoe rack and crying. He had woken up while I was gone, and I felt so sorry. So I worked for one day and said I couldn't do it, and after I uploaded my resume to a job site, my current company contacted me."

Cho Minah explained, "My current company said I could earn 3 million won a month, but I decided that was not enough. I had spent a long time repaying my father's debts since I was very young, and after I got married, my ex-husband took out a loan using my home as collateral, leaving me to shoulder that debt after the divorce as well. I worked from the moment I woke up until just before I went to sleep, and I worked even on Sundays."

Cho Minah said she is now proud to have been named insurance champion 22 times and to earn an annual salary in the hundreds of millions of won.

Meanwhile, Cho Minah debuted with Jewelry in 2002 and left the group in 2006. She married a non-celebrity man six years her senior in 2020, but they divorced in 2022, and she is now raising their son alone.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com