Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Selected as South Chungcheong Province's Only Site for Resident Training Environment Innovation Support Project

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital, headed by Director Lee Moon-soo, said on the 2nd that it had been selected for the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW)-supported "2026 Resident Training Environment Innovation Support Project."

The project is aimed at hospitals that train interns and residents in eight specialties: internal medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, emergency medicine, thoracic and cardiovascular surgery, neurology, and neurosurgery. It seeks to improve training quality and cultivate capable specialists.

This year's program was run as a competitive selection process based on training outcomes and educational capabilities, and Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital was the only hospital in South Chungcheong Province to make the list.

The selection took into account the hospital's performance in the previous year, the results of its training environment evaluation, and this year's project plan. It also comprehensively reflected factors such as the operation of supervising specialists and dedicated educational supervisors, the structure of resident education programs, training quality management, educational infrastructure, and systems for collecting and feeding back resident opinions.

The hospital will receive about 1.9 billion won in project funding and plans to strengthen the operation of supervising specialists and dedicated educational supervisors. It also aims to continuously improve the quality of education and the training environment through resident education and research activities, expanded training programs, resident competency assessments, and tailored feedback.

Director Lee Moon-soo said, "Through this selection, our educational capabilities for residents and the excellence of our training environment have been officially recognized." He added, "We will continue to do our best to help residents grow into outstanding specialists based on systematic education and a high-quality training environment."

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun