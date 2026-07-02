"I Endured Everything for Four Years" Truedy Explodes at Lee Dae-eun, Says Her Depression Is "Very Serious"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Truedy broke down in tears after being diagnosed with depression during a counseling session at the Department of Psychiatry.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Truedy breaks down during counseling... Shocked by depression diagnosis" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Geumttongi's Home."

That day, the production team arranged a consultation with a psychiatrist for Truedy and her husband Lee Dae-eun, who have recently been having frequent conflicts while going through childbirth and childcare.

The specialist first asked, "You didn't fight when you were dating, right?" Truedy replied, "That's right. I endured everything for four years. I lived thinking everything was my fault. I thought I just had to change myself," as she cried.

Truedy then said, "We don't fight that much normally. But when we film YouTube together..." Lee Dae-eun responded, "My wife says she always holds it in until she finally explodes. If it's not something she should be holding in, but she keeps it to herself and then blows up, how am I supposed to know? She gets angry and irritated." Truedy shot back, "I begged him to speak more kindly, but he says that's beyond what he can do."

After hearing this, the psychiatrist said, "In fact, 90% of first-time parents with a baby go through the same thing." He added, "This is textbook," and diagnosed them by saying, "This is a very common scene. Looking at your temperaments, both of you are very good people."

The two then took the Temperament and Character Inventory (TCI) to examine each other's tendencies.

Based on the results, the psychiatrist analyzed that Truedy is highly sensitive to other people's emotions and reactions. Truedy said, "I used to think my husband lacked social awareness because he didn't care what others thought, but I realized I was the one who lacked it," adding, "The reason I worried about what others thought was because I was afraid they might be having a hard time."

During the counseling session, the psychiatrist also looked closely at her recent mental state. Truedy confessed that after giving birth and gaining weight, she had been feeling lethargic and depressed. She said, "I was originally someone who found happiness by meeting people and empathizing with them, but staying home and coping by eating made me depressed. I also lost the desire to exercise, so I felt lethargic. Lately, I haven't had much energy."

The psychiatrist then checked the main symptoms one by one, including depression, loss of motivation, lethargy, changes in sleep and appetite, and reduced concentration. Truedy said she matched 7 of the 9 items.

After hearing this, the psychiatrist said, "You are clearly in a disease state right now." He added, "If there are five or more symptoms, we suspect depression. If seven apply, it appears to be a very long-standing hormone deficiency. It looks like a very serious deficiency that has persisted for a very long time."

Caught off guard by the diagnosis, Truedy eventually burst into tears. She said, "I thought I had resolved a lot of it by meeting friends, but depression still came anyway," unable to hide her shock.

The psychiatrist explained, "Many people think depression develops because of stress or trauma, but that is not the case." He added, "Depression and anxiety are illnesses caused by a deficiency in brain hormones. With treatment, they can improve significantly."

Lee Dae-eun showed a different side after hearing Truedy's diagnosis. The psychiatrist advised, "He is someone who will definitely take responsibility once he knows his wife is sick," adding, "Right now, rather than arguing logically, it is important to help her from the side so she can focus on treatment."

Meanwhile, Truedy and Lee Dae-eun married in 2021 and welcomed a son in November last year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com