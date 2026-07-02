"I Held Back Because of the Embargo": Lee Jae-wook’s Passion for Special Coaching Revealed Late by a Doctor

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jeong] Actor Lee Jae-wook, who is currently serving in the military, is drawing attention after his exceptional dedication to acting was revealed belatedly.

A surgeon recently shared on social media a behind-the-scenes look at the medical consultation he provided to actors Lee Jae-wook and Hong Mingi ahead of the filming of the drama "Doctor Sun Boy." He said, "Around this time last year, the production team of 'Doctor Sun Boy' asked for pre-production training for the actors, so Lee Jae-wook and Hong Mingi came to the hospital." He added, "I could not share it until now because of the embargo, but the drama is now airing, so I am posting the photos late." He also noted, "Seeing the actors' passion for acting brings back the excitement of that day."

In the released photos, Lee Jae-wook and Hong Mingi are seen listening closely to the medical staff's explanations at the hospital. The two looked at a computer screen, carefully reviewing surgery scenes and medical procedures, and listened intently as if taking notes, with serious expressions on their faces.

Another photo showed them learning how to use medical equipment and how emergency treatment is carried out before filming. Lee Jae-wook even put on medical gloves himself and carefully followed the surgeon's explanations step by step. He also drew attention as he focused on hands-on practice in front of actual surgical instruments. While the medical staff explained the movements and postures needed for filming, both actors kept asking questions and immersed themselves in preparation for a realistic performance.

In the comments on the post, Hong Mingi, who also took part in the training, wrote, "Thank you for teaching us," expressing his gratitude.

Fans reacted by saying, "Lee Jae-wook prepares differently for every project," "An actor who is truly sincere about acting," "So that's why the immersion was so good," and "I hope he completes his military service in good health."

Lee Jae-wook recently enlisted and is continuing his military service. "Doctor Sun Boy" finished filming before his enlistment.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com