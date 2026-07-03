[Interview 2] 'Hana Korea' Kim Min-ha: "'Sul Kyung-gu ♥' Song Yoon-ah cheered me on, saying 'You did well' after watching the premiere"

Photo courtesy of Triple Pictures [Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Kim Min-ha expressed her gratitude to actress Song Yoon-ah for coming to support her at the premiere of the movie 'Hana Korea'.

Meeting with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul on the 3rd, Kim Min-ha said, "Yoon-ah unnie came to watch the movie on the day of the premiere, and I was grateful that she praised me, saying 'You did well. '" The movie 'Hana Korea', which opens on the 8th, is a film depicting the journey of a North Korean defector woman who ultimately tries to move forward even amidst an unfamiliar life, and was directed by Danish director Fredrik Schöllberg. Kim Min-ha played the role of Hye-seon, a North Korean defector who begins a new life in South Korea. Kim Min-ha invited her neighbor, actress Song Yoon-ah, to the recently held premiere of 'Hana Korea'.

In response, he expressed his heartfelt emotions, saying, "Song Yoon-ah was also very proud after watching the movie. In the past, I used to go to premieres to support her, but I felt so good that, after all this time, I could invite her like this. It was a moving experience when she praised me, saying, 'Min-ha, you did so well,' after watching the movie. I think I would get goosebumps if I were ever caught in the same frame as Mr.

Kyung-gu Seol and Yoon-ah someday. " Notably, Kim Min-ha also pursued a career as an actor thanks to a recommendation from Seol Kyung-gu during her school days. In response, she expressed her gratitude, saying, "Uncle Kyung-gu and Yoon-ah are always the same.

They have given me a lot of advice since way back, telling me, 'Don't get tired, just do it at your own pace. ' Yoon-ah said, 'Min-ha, you are doing so well. Do more projects like this in the future,' and Uncle Kyung-gu occasionally called to cheer me on, saying, 'Hey, everyone likes you, right? You're doing great.

Don't lose your initial mindset. '" Regarding her parents' changed reaction since her debut, she smiled and said, "They are very happy, but they also worry a lot. Recently, they checked on my condition, asking if I was having a hard time because I lost so much weight.

They even came to the premiere of this movie and sat in the audience smiling, which made me feel so proud. I was happy because my parents were happy. " Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com