"Please contact me if you want to be the mother of my child"... Swings makes a heartfelt public marriage proposal after vasectomy reversal

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Rapper Swings drew attention after honestly sharing once again that he wants to have a child, even making a public marriage proposal.

On the YouTube channel Egenam Swings on the 2nd, viewers saw Swings visiting the daughter of rapper Yang Hong-won, Lua.

Swings could not hide his excitement throughout the trip. "Do you know who I'm going to meet right now? Do you know why I got up so early and dressed up like this? I'm going to meet Lua," he said, showing his anticipation.

Smiling nonstop at the thought of meeting his junior's daughter, Swings said, "I hope I can give Lua a good memory today." His gentle side, different from his usual intense image on stage, stood out.

When the production team asked, "Have you always liked babies?" Swings joked, "I used to tie it up like a shoelace and then loosen it when I got home," before saying his feelings have now completely changed.

"I can now have a child, and I want to have one. I'm serious," he said. "So babies look cuter than ever to me," he added honestly.

He then laughed and said, "Would someone who wants to have a baby contact me? Anyone who wants to be the mother of my child?" drawing laughs with his public proposal.

Swings had previously explained what changed his mind about having children on the SBS variety show But Seriously! in March.

At the time, he addressed rumors that he had azoospermia and revealed that he had undergone a vasectomy in the past and later had a reversal procedure.

"About eight years ago, I made a big decision and said, 'I will never have children,' so I went to the hospital and had a vasectomy," Swings said. "But two years ago, I suddenly wanted to have a child. It wasn't that I wanted one immediately, but maybe because of a hormonal change, children started to look adorable to me." He added, "So I had a reversal surgery," which became a major topic of discussion.

Even after the reversal, only eight sperm cells were found. Swings said, "The doctor told me there was no way I could get pregnant with that, and it broke my heart. I forgot about it for a year, but when I went to another hospital two months ago, they said there were many again."

shyun@sportschosun.com